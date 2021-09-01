Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Declines By 26.7%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 835,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECOR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,889. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

