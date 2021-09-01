Short Interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Declines By 16.2%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 988,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ENBL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,618. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

