Short Interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Declines By 16.2%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 988,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
ENBL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,618. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.
Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.
About Enable Midstream Partners
Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.
