Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Increases By 25.4%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 350,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETTX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,330. The stock has a market cap of $135.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.74.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 280,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

