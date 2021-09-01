Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rises By 24.1%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 381,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FMNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FMNB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,165. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 151.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

