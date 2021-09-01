Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Drops By 19.7%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FINV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE FINV traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 864,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,615. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.