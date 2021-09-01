Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Decreases By 16.9%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NYSE:FBC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. 8,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

