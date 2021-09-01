Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Declines By 20.5%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FVCB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,276. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $269.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.40.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

