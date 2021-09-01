Short Interest in Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Rises By 35.6%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

GALXF opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Galaxy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.

