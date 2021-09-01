Short Interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Declines By 16.1%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 29th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTX stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $219.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.