Short Interest in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Increases By 19.1%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 748,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 29th total of 628,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:GCP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

