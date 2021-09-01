Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Expands By 21.1%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 99,459 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,519,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 109,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4,492.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. 45,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $30.81.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.