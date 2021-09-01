Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Declines By 18.7%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 708,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

GRNWF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,613. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.14 price objective for the company.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

