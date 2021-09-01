Short Interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Rises By 24.2%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

GSKY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

