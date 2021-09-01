Short Interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Rises By 24.2%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
GSKY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.
NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
