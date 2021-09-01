Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Drops By 14.9%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 399,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMAB opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

