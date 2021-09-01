Short Interest in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rises By 19.6%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 29th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 787,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

HOPE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after buying an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 684,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after buying an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

