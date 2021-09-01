Short Interest in Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Expands By 28.6%

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Micro Imaging Technology stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Micro Imaging Technology has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

