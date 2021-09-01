Short Interest in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Drops By 30.2%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 78,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,974. The company has a market cap of $310.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. Analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 262,492 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 378,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mistras Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.