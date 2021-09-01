Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Decreases By 27.3%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 29th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Data in the first quarter worth $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Data by 478.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Data in the first quarter worth about $490,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 86,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Molecular Data has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

