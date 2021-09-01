Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Grows By 38.9%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.