Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Grows By 32.2%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 29th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ONPH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 202,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62. Oncology Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

