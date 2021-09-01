Short Interest in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Increases By 23.1%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 938,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 762,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $592.13. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $594.12 and its 200 day moving average is $541.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

