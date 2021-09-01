Short Interest in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Rises By 18.3%

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OUT. raised their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

