Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Drops By 19.3%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 499,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,904. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $437.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

In other news, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 102,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 358,623 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

