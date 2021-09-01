Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Drops By 31.0%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 29th total of 85,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSHG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Performance Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

