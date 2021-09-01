Short Interest in Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Decreases By 27.6%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 965,900 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 1,333,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

PILBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Pilbara Minerals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 39,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,604. Pilbara Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

