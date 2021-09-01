Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Increases By 41.0%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the July 29th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 254.0% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

PPSI opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

