Short Interest in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Declines By 17.2%

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 812,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Robert Half International by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Robert Half International by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. Robert Half International has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

