Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Decreases By 22.9%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 434,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAF. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

