Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Increases By 22.7%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 613.8 days.

STLJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 410. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

