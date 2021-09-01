Short Interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Declines By 18.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 845,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $776.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

