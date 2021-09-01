Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Drops By 18.5%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

