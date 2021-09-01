Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Decreases By 31.5%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TRT stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $53,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,657 shares in the company, valued at $660,385.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.