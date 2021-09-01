Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Decreases By 31.5%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of TRT stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $7.50.
In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $53,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,657 shares in the company, valued at $660,385.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
