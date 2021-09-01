Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Rises By 18.2%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TSMRF opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Tsumura & Co. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

