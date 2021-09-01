Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Rises By 18.2%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
TSMRF opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Tsumura & Co. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.