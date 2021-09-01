Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Drops By 27.7%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.62. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

