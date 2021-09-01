Short Interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Drops By 16.4%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 692,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after acquiring an additional 803,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 696,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

WAL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.03. 18,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.