Short Interest in XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Rises By 38.5%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XP Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

XPPLF opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. XP Power has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79.

XP Power Ltd. Is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

