Short Interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Expands By 17.0%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NYSE:YALA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,812. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Yalla Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yalla Group by 930.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

