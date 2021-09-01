Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives $25.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. AlphaValue cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

