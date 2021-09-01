Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives $25.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.59.

GCTAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

