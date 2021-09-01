SingularityDAO (SDAO) Trading Up 92.5% This Week

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $73.52 million and $6.12 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 92.5% against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00007540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00129406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.55 or 0.00848213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049577 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,144,363 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

