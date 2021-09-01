Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $566.75 Million

Analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post $566.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $587.10 million and the lowest is $544.90 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $531.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,579. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sleep Number by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

