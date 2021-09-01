Smartlands Network (SLT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $101,727.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $26.24 million and $101,727.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00010780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00120349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.35 or 0.00834634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

SLT is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

