SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Up 10%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 83,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,183,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.