Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires New Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.12% of The Hackett Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 124.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 106,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 69,584 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 122.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,216. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

