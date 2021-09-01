Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $142,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,250,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,089,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, hitting $242.29. 7,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $243.85.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

