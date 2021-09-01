Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases 255 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,295,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. 139,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

