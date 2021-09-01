Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 20,000 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 68,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,742. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

