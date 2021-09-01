Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 348 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 317,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

