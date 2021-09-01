Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SWBI stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,693. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

