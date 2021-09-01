Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,805 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Snap worth $56,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 24.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $4,836,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,237,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,070,338 shares of company stock valued at $430,373,059.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.34. 292,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,624,547. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

